A "bike and blend" event will be held at Ronald McDonald House in Newcastle on Friday to make smoothies for families and children staying there.
"It's an indoor training bike with a smoothie machine mounted on the front," said Ross Bingham, chief executive of Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern NSW.
"We pedal the bike and it spins the blades and makes smoothies."
Mr Bingham, of Newcastle, said he and some sponsors will blend the smoothies for "families and children staying at the house".
The smoothie event will be held as a preview to the annual Ride for Sick Kids, which begins on Tuesday.
The 500-kilometre ride, which stretches from Grafton to Newcastle, aims to raise $200,000.
The ride will head south, stopping at Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Forster and Salamander Bay, before finishing at Ronald McDonald House at John Hunter Children's Hospital on Saturday.
Up to 25 riders will participate, along with "people riding in the community on spin bikes, gym classes and getting support from their friends and family".
"It's an annual event. We've been running it since 2005. This is the 19th ride we've done," he said.
Mr Bingham, who will be a rider, said "it's hard to train through winter to be ready for it".
"It's always a little bit of a concern when you have to get on a bike and ride 100 kilometres a day for five days in a row.
"But compared to what the kids and families go through, it's a little bit of pain we experience and then we get over it.
"Some of those families are there [at Ronald McDonald House] for long periods of time and their children may not get fully well. How they cope with that and the resilience they have is amazing."
He added that "you don't have to be an avid cyclist to get involved".
Emma, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in July last year, has spent time with her family in the Ronald McDonald "family room" at John Hunter.
"It's very special. Everyone in the house is very supportive. They're kind and always willing to help," she said.
Sign up for the Ride for Sick Kids community ride or donate to a rider at: rideforsickkids.org.au
