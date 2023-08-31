The Newcastle Knights have dropped just one game in six outings this NRLW campaign to share the competition lead with Sydney Roosters.
But, as they prepare for their first trip to Canberra to face the fourth-placed Raiders on Saturday followed by a potential top-of-the-table clash with the Roosters at home one week later, Knights halfback Jesse Southwell knows Newcastle have a lot more to give.
"There's always room for improvement in every different aspect," Southwell said.
"As individuals, we can all improve. I know myself especially, I can improve in my effort areas and making sure I'm doing my job to the best of my ability and making sure it's easier for the other girls.
"There's so much to improve on, but that's the exciting thing. We've got a long way to go still and it's super exciting to see where we can go.
"I don't know if we've had the same team for two weeks in a row, so to the see the improvement that we can make with girls chopping and changing and injuries, I think it's really exciting to see what we can do with a consistent side."
The Raiders are one of four new teams in NRLW this year and are unbeaten in three games at home.
They are, however, coming off a 40-8 loss to the Broncos in Brisbane.
The 32-point defeat ended a four-game winning run for Canberra, who will be out to cement their place in the top four.
"They have some very good leaders in their forward pack ... they'll be a very good side, a very tough side and they definitely won't go away," Southwell predicted.
The Knights could secure semi-final hosting rights if they can maintain their place in the top two with three rounds remaining. But Southwell said the defending champions weren't getting ahead of themselves.
"Ronny [Knights coach Ron Griffiths] is pretty good at keeping us week by week, day by day," Southwell said.
"I actually didn't know that finals were close. I've just been focusing on Raiders and week by week, because there's so many different sides now and so many girls who have moved around. So, you really don't know what to expect. I feel like every game is almost a new team, so you kind of just have to focus week by week."
The Knights held off a fast-finishing Cronulla to beat the Sharks 22-14 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday for their fourth win in a row.
Their only loss so far this season came at the hands of the Cowboys in round two, when they went down 31-20 at Belmore Sports Ground.
