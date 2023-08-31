Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hamilton Public School's Gillian Stewart one of many to benefit from Auslan syllabus

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
September 1 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVERY week six year-old Gillian Stewart confidently and proudly, stands in front of her classmates as she signs the colours of the rainbow, one hand movement after the other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.