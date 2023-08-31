Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle's Vanessa Alexander wins Golden Wattle Award for Afghan refugee work

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 31 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vanessa Alexander, Hamaira Hamaira and her mother Shafiqua Sadat the night she arrived in Newcastle. Picture supplied
Vanessa Alexander, Hamaira Hamaira and her mother Shafiqua Sadat the night she arrived in Newcastle. Picture supplied

IT WAS a gifted baby cot that sparked a friendship between a Newcastle sreenwriter and an Afghan woman, but an unbreakable bond was formed when the pair worked tirelessly to bring refugees to safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.