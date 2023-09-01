I think you just need to be patient when searching for the book that will appeal to your particular child. All children, and adults, are different. You need to just relax your ideas of what they "should" be reading, whether it should be a classic, or whether it should be fiction. For some kids, non-fiction is absolutely where it's at - I loved The Guinness Book of Records as a kid. If they can hook into things like that, they reach for it naturally. But if they sense that you're disapproving of it, or that you're making reading into a chore, they'll fight you every step of the way.