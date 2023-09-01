Your best weekend reads: Tex Perkins, M.C. Taylor, Magoony's Coffee House, Gretta Ziller, 'Gosford glyphs' and more

Explore what's inside the Herald Weekender, September 2.
The honeymoon is far from over for rocker Tex Perkins as he brings back The Cruel Sea and The Man in Black. "There's a lot of stuff going on", he tells Lisa Rockman.
Did ancient Egyptians once live on the Central Coast? Mike Scanlon visits the curious "Gosford glyphs" deep in Brisbane Water National Park.
A retro and vintage fair, pig races and a roller derby are just a taste of some of the fabulous events being held in the region this weekend. See what's on.
M.C. Taylor is bringing his Americana project, Hiss Golden Messenger, to Australia for the first time in September, and Hunter Valley's Dashville Skyline is on the list. He talks to Josh Lesson about music and finding happiness.
The O'Toole family are part of the furniture at Broke in the Hunter Valley. Lisa Rockman visits their newest business, Magoony's Coffee House, run by son Ryan.
Joel Davey is bringing the craft of knifemaking to life through his Lake Macquarie business, Adamas Forge.
Gretta Ziller has become one of the most accomplished acts in Melbourne's fertile Americana scene. She talks to Josh Leeson about her album All These Walls, which celebrates the joy of music.
Research showing the positive effects of nature on our brain is staggering, writes Tarnya Davis. If you want overall health, head outdoors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.