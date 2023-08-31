Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Bradley Perrett writes: 'Have no doubt about the mutilation that a tram line would inflict on any of our major thoroughfares, including the Tudor-Belford route'

By Bradley Perrett
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why Tudor Street is the wrong choice for a tram extension
Why Tudor Street is the wrong choice for a tram extension

Within months, Transport for NSW is likely to recommend strangling one of Newcastle's major roads. This must be opposed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.