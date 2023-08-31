Trainer Mark Davidson chases back-up wins at The Gardens

Mark Davidson will look to Harry Panama and Quick To Judge to cap a good week for his Brandy Hill kennels when they race at The Gardens on Friday.
Davidson has four runners on the 12-race program, which starts 2.36pm, and he expects Harry Panama in the second and Quick To Judge in the fourth to be in the mix. Both are in 400m 5th grade, one-win events.
"I think Harry Panama is boxed well [in three]," Davidson said. "He's finally drawn down near the fence where he wants to be. He's usually a reliable beginner and if can jump, he'll be hard to beat in the grade.
"Quick To Judge is the same. He's won at Wenty over the 500 and I've given him a week and a half freshen up. He's a bit hit and miss at the boxes, but if he comes out, I think he'll run some time. He just needs an ounce of luck from the outside draw."
His other runners face tough tasks. In-form Harrita's Due In is stepping up to free-for-all grade and has box five, while Minmi Express has drawn wide in the 10th.
Davidson had better luck in the draw for the Taree regional final of the Million Dollar Chase on Wednesday with Fat Boy's Dream.
She drew box one for next Wednesday's final after a strong, wide-running effort to win her heat ahead of Joe McFadyen's Sandstorm Rico. McFadyen won the other heat with Hurricane's Fury, which drew two. Sandstorm Rico has six.
Tony Forbes' Weffalee Shield was third to Hurricane's Fury to also qualify. It has box eight next week.
"She went good and that was her first look as well," Davidson said of Fat Boy's Dream.
"Everything else had been there and either raced or trialed, so she's done well. It was a real good run.
"I was disappointed with her run on the Saturday night before, but she certainly made up for it.
"The one box will help, and now she's had a look, she should handle that first turn a bit better."
