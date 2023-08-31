Darren Elder tipping Just Won More from better draw at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder reckons Just Won More is set to show his true colours from a handy draw and lead his trio of chances in the Waratah series heat at Newcastle on Friday night.
Elder, who sits third in the NSW premiership with 60 winners this year, has Night To Remember in gate one, Just Won More in two and My Ultimate Major on the inside of the second line in nine for the up to 52 ratings race.
Seven-year-old Just Won More has not scored in his past 14 starts but was a finalist in an up to 58 edition of the monthly series in July.
Elder expected Just Won More, with son, Brad, driving, to use his early speed and be the best of his chances.
"Just Won More, he's actually going really, really good that horse," Elder said.
"He's had no luck from bad draws his last four or five starts, so we're happy to be there. I'd say [Brad] will be using him. He's got really good speed, he just hasn't had the opportunity to use it over the last few starts.
"He's got a bit of class factor on the other two. He's been racing a lot tougher company from bad alleys. But if the other two get the right run, they'll all be there."
Elder has four other runners on the program. He said Flare Up in the first was another strong chance.
"Flare Up is on her third run back and we're really happy with how she's coming along," he said. "She's pretty much back to where she should be."
