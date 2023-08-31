Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Darren Elder tipping Just Won More from better draw at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brad Elder will drive Just Won More. Picture Racing at Club Menangle
Brad Elder will drive Just Won More. Picture Racing at Club Menangle

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder reckons Just Won More is set to show his true colours from a handy draw and lead his trio of chances in the Waratah series heat at Newcastle on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.