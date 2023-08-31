Newcastle girl and Hollywood actor Dani Swan says her mum Wendy inspired her to shoot for the stars.
"She would always tell me to go for it. It gave me this drive," Ms Swan said.
Wendy Swan died in June, about 20 years after being told she had only three months to live.
Ms Swan spoke about her mum to mark Gold Bow Day, which falls on Friday and raises awareness about thyroid cancer.
Wendy was a patient at Calvary Mater Newcastle, where she received radiation therapy for thyroid cancer after being diagnosed in 1998.
"My mum would pretend that the radioactive iodine was her superpower. Maybe this is why I'm working in superhero movies now," Ms Swan said.
"The Mater was so important to me as a kid. The nurses and doctors were like angels.
"I was a young ballerina and dancer. I would choreograph in the hallways of the hospital."
Wendy was given a trial drug through Royal North Shore Hospital that extended her life.
"It didn't cure her, but it gave us time," Ms Swan said.
Ms Swan said her father Lyonel was a "loving husband" who loyally supported his wife.
"My dad and I never treated Mum like she was sick. She would call me every day. It hasn't hit me yet that she's gone."
Ms Swan was most recently cast as "Woman in Red" alongside Keanu Reeves in Matrix Resurrections.
When she travels the world, she collects shampoos, conditioners and soaps from hotels.
Her mum would gift them in packages to the Calvary Mater's social work department for disadvantaged patients and families. It's a tradition that Ms Swan plans to continue.
Julie Steffner, head of social work at the Calvary Mater, said the gifts were "small acts of kindness that make a difference in people's lives".
