Subsonic Music Festival is returning to the Barrington Tops in December for the first time in four years.
Eco-resort Riverwood Downs on the banks of the Karuah River will come alive from December 8 to 10 with live music, art, glamping, dancing and connection.
In 2019 the festival was cancelled for the first time since its inception in 2009 due to bushfires, and in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic reared its ugly head and lead to the cancellation of events nationwide, including Subsonic.
More than 50 international and Australian live acts and DJs have been announced for the festival's 2023 edition, spanning techno, house, reggae, acoustic, ambient, world, bass, trance, hip-hop, disco and everything in-between.
Perth indie-dance trio Crooked Colours, Malyangapa/Barkindji rapper BARKAA and British singer-songwriter Youngr will headline this year's festival alongside alternative dance-pop posse Haiku Hands and MTV award-winning New Zealand rapper JessB.
Australian bands Tijuana Cartel, True Vibenation, Sub Tribe and Tetrameth have also been included in the festival's first-round announcement, along with DJs Andy Garvey, Barney Kato, Dr Dubplate, DJ Scorpion and Eric Cloutier, plus Kate Miller, Litmus, Lunar Disco, Marlie and Robbie Lowe.
"Riverwood Downs holds a special place in our hearts, where both our team and our community have formed countless epic memories," Subsonic director Scott Commens said.
"As Subsonic's home for 15 years, we can't wait to return and share the experience with friends both old and new."
Subsonic 2023 at Riverwood Downs, December 8 to 10. First-release tickets are on sale now for $330 plus fees at subsonicmusic.com.au.
