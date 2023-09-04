There's a Lemony Snicket quote that floats around the ocean of book-internet, bobbing up from time to time to gently rankle the quiet guilt of every bookworm:
"It's likely that I'll die next to a pile of things I've been meaning to read."
We all have one: that stack of books and papers at the bedside, collecting dust as the lower levels turn to geological marvels. (I'm pretty sure there's a Hunter Thompson collection from the Cretaceous period at the bottom of mine). The Japanese call it 'Tsundoku' - a genuine phenomenon of to-be-read stacks piling up in the homes of time-strapped bibliophiles. The term translates, in part, roughly as "to pile things up ready for later and leave".
There's something romantic about having a to-read pile bigger than a have-read one. It hints at the limitlessness of the stuff that we could know; not stuff that we necessarily need to know - (To Kill a Mockingbird unfortunately isn't an instruction manual, much to the salvation of the magpie that wakes me up every Sunday morning) - but at the endless sea of mildly interesting stuff that we could know given a couple of hours, a perpetually hot kettle, and a hammer to smash the buzzing iPhone with.
It says something about the times in which we live that reading for pleasure feels like a luxury; something saved for holidays or that time that we never quite get to when the floor has been vacuumed and the bed has been made.
The bookseller, Katie Bleus, had mentioned a tattoo that came to her in a dream.
"It's Lady Justice," she said this week, laughing, "but the scales are just overflowing with massive piles of laundry and there's a kid on her back covering her eyes."
"I wonder what it could mean," I said.
Katie and her business partner Emily Devine have been in co-ownership of Betty Loves Books at The Station since June last year, and started their business about a year earlier selling online and through the local market circuit.They keep a small collection that they curate themselves; a bookworm's catalogue of small publishers and eclectic writers. But even for booksellers, finding time to read is the ongoing struggle.
"You never stop," Katie said, "Between the two of us, we work about five or six jobs. The joke I often make with customers when they ask if I have read something, I say no. I used to have a lot more time to read before I opened a bookshop."
The pair have been quietly working away on a new venture that bounces off a concept that has found roots in the UK; a retreat designed for bookworms to finally finish that book that's haunting the bedside pile.
It's a capsule of time when all you have to do is read. You don't have to do anything; you don't even have to get out of bed.- Katie Bleus
The idea is deceptively simple; a property in the Hunter Valley, near rural Mount View. A two-night luxury stay where the phone is turned off, the meals are all prepared by an experienced chef, and there is a book prescription waiting for you in your private room when you arrive. There is literally nothing to do but read.
"My friend and I went on a holiday to Wollongong once and we ate some really crappy food - at one point it was mashed potatoes on bread with some tomato sauce - but we just fully relaxed; there was a space to read and you're not doing anything else," Emily said.
Some internet sleuthing by Katie revealed there wasn't much in the way of dedicated reading holiday options in Australia, and soon the idea was growing legs. Guests book through the shop's website, fill out their dietary requirements and a questionnaire on their reading habits, and the booksellers take it from there.
"It's a capsule of time when all you have to do is read," Katie said. "You don't have to do anything; you don't even have to get out of bed. When you're on Instagram and TikTok, there's always that aspiration telling you to slow down, but in the middle of that drive to go quicker, do more, hustle. When am I going to slow down?
"I think there is some pushback to that idea coming through now, and I think that is important; self-care is important. And this is an opportunity to do it somewhere really beautiful."
Reading Retreats Australia will start taking bookings in April, the booksellers said, with set dates available or bespoke bookings by appointment. Details are available via the organisation's website.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.