There's something romantic about having a to-read pile bigger than a have-read one. It hints at the limitlessness of the stuff that we could know; not stuff that we necessarily need to know - (To Kill a Mockingbird unfortunately isn't an instruction manual, much to the salvation of the magpie that wakes me up every Sunday morning) - but at the endless sea of mildly interesting stuff that we could know given a couple of hours, a perpetually hot kettle, and a hammer to smash the buzzing iPhone with.

