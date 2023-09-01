MAITLAND will be out to reaffirm the club's position as a dominant Newcastle Rugby League force while Souths hope to seal a third premiership in the space of eight seasons.
This year's top-two teams cross paths at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday (2pm), marking just the second grand-final clash between the Pickers and Lions in competition history.
MORE GF NEWS:
In recent times, even factoring COVID interruptions, Maitland haven't gone without silverware across four campaigns - three straight minor titles in Newcastle RL (2021-2023), two statewide President's Cup crowns (2020, 2022) and victory in the local decider 12 months ago (2022).
Maitland coach Matt Lantry, who also struck success at Western Suburbs in 2019, says last year was about "respecting the past" and trying to join an "illustrious group" of Pickers premiership winners.
This time around he says the theme centres upon "what type of legacy do we want to leave as a footy club?"
"I'd like to think everything we do on the weekend and our motivation behind it all, is inspiring the next generation of Pickers supporters and potential Pickers players," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
Over a longer period, Souths have also found themselves in and around fighting for the main Newcastle RL prize, triumphant in both 2016 and 2018 before another GF appearance in 2020. The Lions now return for the 2023 showdown.
This year's run featured a 10-game winning streak, but Souths coach Andrew Ryan reckons "we're going to have to overcome a fair bit" following a tough play-off series.
"I guess it's a bit of the unknown, but don't get me wrong I'd probably prefer to be sitting in Maitland's shoes to be honest and feeling fresh," Ryan said.
"But this is the road we've had to take and we don't get that choice, it's a grand final and we've just got to get ourselves ready."
Both mentors didn't nominate any late changes to squads named earlier this week.
Saturday marks the fourth meeting between Maitland and Souths this year, featuring a major semi-final (24-22) thriller a fortnight ago.
Lions prop Frank-Paul Nu'uasala will be looking to add a Newcastle RL premiership to his personal collection, which already includes NRL, English Super League, Four Nations and, twice, the World Club Challenge.
Pickers duo Brock Lamb (33) and Sam Anderson (7) have previously clocked up 40 NRL appearances between them while Newcastle RL rookie Luke Knight plays his maiden decider.
Weather conditions are predicted to be almost ideal in Newcastle on Saturday, with a top of 20 degrees, partly cloudy and winds from the south ranging between 15-and-25 kilometres per hour.
In the lower grades, Wests have dates with Maitland in reserves (12pm) and Lakes in under 19s (10:15am).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.