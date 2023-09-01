It's one of those moments etched in Newcastle Rugby League folklore.
And almost six decades on, the same two clubs now meet again for the first time since that grand final.
Maitland beat two-time defending premiers Souths (22-3) in the 1965 decider at a packed No.1 Sportsground, but the infamous incident took place after full-time and involved Australian representative forward Kel O'Shea, the mother of Souths skipper Barry Lawrence and, allegedly, an umbrella.
According to the Souths centenary book: "There was a funny incident that happened after the grand final when both sides were walking from the field".
"Souths captain Barry Lawrence was earlier felled by a shot from Maitland's Kel O'Shea. Barry's mother Iris took exception to what O'Shea had done and started attacking him with her umbrella."
Anecdotal reports have later questioned the use of an umbrella but either way, as the photograph suggests, the feelings of Mrs Lawrence were clearly expressed.
Maitland's then 19-year-old halfback, Brian Burke, recalls the quick response of retiring O'Shea, who had just played the last game of his decorated career.
"My dear, if your team had of played with as much enthusiasm as you, they wouldn't have got beat by as many," Burke said.
Captain-coach of Souths that campaign was Brian Carlson, a centre in the Newcastle RL team of the century, while Maitland were led by Terry Pannowitz.
Other high-profile players included Bill Jones, George Hugo (Souths), Bill Yeomans and Merv Wright (Maitland).
Souths (11) and Maitland (13) have claimed a combined 24 premierships between them in Newcastle RL.
The Lions' first came in 1927 and most recently five years ago (2018). Three titles in the space of six seasons marked a successful run (1963, 1964, 1968).
The Pickers' initial crown was 1933 and they return this year as reigning champions (2022). A trophy hat-trick between 1956 and 1958 stands out.
