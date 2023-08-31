The 2023 campaign of Newcastle Rugby League's premiers will continue beyond this weekend with commitments in the state-based President's Cup.
Maitland or Souths, whoever takes out Saturday's grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium, will host the winner of Illawarra's decider between Collegians and Thirroul in a fortnight (September 16-17).
Newcastle RL general manager Adam Devich confirmed the draw this week.
On the other side of the NSW Rugby League competition, Ron Massey Cup champions will tackle victors from the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Wentworthville and St Mary's are the last two teams standing in Ron Massey Cup while Mudgee, Orange Hawks, Dubbo CYMS and Parkes remain alive in a combined group 10-11.
The President's Cup title showdown is scheduled for Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Sunday, September 24 alongside end-of-season fixtures in both NSW Cup and Jersey Flegg.
The 2021 version was called off due to COVID-19.
NSWRL describe President's Cup as bringing together the best teams from four conferences to "decide the champion semi-professional club in the state".
The inaugural 2020 edition involved nine clubs over 11 weeks after widespread cancellation of regular competitions from coronavirus. Maitland clinched the prize.
MORE GF NEWS:
