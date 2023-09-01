Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Hagan backs extending O'Brien's Newcastle Knights stint

Barry Toohey
By Barry Toohey
September 2 2023 - 5:00am
An exhilarating eight-game winning streak that has rocketed the Knights into the finals for the third time in four years has coach Adam O'Brien on the cusp of landing a contract extension that could result in him becoming the club's longest-serving coach.

