An exhilarating eight-game winning streak that has rocketed the Knights into the finals for the third time in four years has coach Adam O'Brien on the cusp of landing a contract extension that could result in him becoming the club's longest-serving coach.
And the man whose record he could overtake, former premiership-winning coach Michael Hagan, says O'Brien fully deserves to be rewarded given his side's remarkable run during the back half of the season.
O'Brien has already been guaranteed he will see out his current deal with a fifth year in charge in 2024. But an extension on top of that, which now appears a formality, could see him at the helm for six or even seven years, at least.
Hagan, who won a grand final at his first attempt as coach in 2001, was at the helm for six seasons and is currently Newcastle's longest-serving coach.
"I think he's earned an extension, definitely," Hagan told us.
"He's taken his side to the finals in three of four years in charge and that's not an easy to do. He's also closing in on 100 games as an NRL coach and would have learned a lot from last year.
"He's had to deal with a lot this season as well, on and off the field, and I think having stability around decision-making is good for the place."
Hagan was part of a jersey presentation before the Sharks win last Sunday and claims there was plenty of evidence of a really good connection among the playing group.
"I think the senior players have been excellent and that's important and you could tell that connection stretched across to Adam and the coaching staff as well. I'm enjoying watching them play," he said.
Given the way he has led from the front during the club's winning streak, it won't come as any surprise Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is doing absolutely everything he can to get his injured shoulder as good as it can possibly be for next weekend's elimination final.
Right now, there is absolutely no suggestion he won't play.
We understand he will have had two cortisone injections and constant treatment to help settle down his torn AC and his shoulder will be heavily strapped and needled to ensure he is on the field.
"He's been great, he's that determined and hasn't been down at all," one source told us. "His whole demeanour has been about one thing - getting it right. He's been very single-minded this week."
So much for having faith in your team.
Someone at the Knights clearly didn't think the side was capable of going on a winning run to qualify for the finals this season. Why else would they go ahead and book the club's presentation night for the week of the Knights' biggest game in 17 years - a home finals clash at McDonald Jones Stadium - without a contingency plan?
The Knights' "end-of-season" Danny Buderus Medal presentation is being held on Tuesday night.
However, the squad has already kicked off preparations for their elimination semi-final next weekend.
We can only assume someone thought the season would be over after the final round so booked it in without any flexible back-up plan just in case.
So now, instead of it being a big celebration of the season and an opportunity for the players to enjoy a drink and let their hair down, we imagine it will be a far more low-key affair, at least for the senior squad, given the importance of the game a handful of days later.
We haven't asked but hopefully the players, coaching staff and footy department don't have an issue with it and it won't be a distraction.
Young Knights back-rower Dylan Lucas announced himself to the NRL by playing a starring role in a big win over the Sharks last Sunday in only his fifth NRL game to grab two points in Baz's Best player-of-the-year competition.
While Kalyn Ponga was again the most influential player on the field, Lucas, Dane Gagai and Adam Elliott weren't far behind as the Knights confirmed a home finals berth with a round to play.
Rd 26 - Knights v Sharks
3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Dylan Lucas 1 Dane Gagai
Current standings: 28 Kalyn Ponga 17 Dane Gagai 15 Tyson Frizell, Greg Marzhew 10 Lachie Miller 8 Jackson Hastings 7 Phoenix Crossland 6 Leo Thompson 4 Bradman Best, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dylan Lucas 3 Kurt Mann, Tyson Gamble 2 Daniel Saifiti, Adam Elliott, Dom Young 1 Jacob Saifiti.
