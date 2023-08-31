HOUSE prices in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have recorded their first fall in five months.
CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) released today revealed that houses in the region recorded a drop of 0.4 per cent in August.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is $857,349, down from $865,109. Unit values in the region also dropped 0.4 per cent in August to hold a median value of $648,479.
"The 0.4 per cent fall in values follows five months of gains and housing values are clearly rising in trend terms," CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said.
"Whether the August result is the start of some renewed weakness in local conditions or simply some volatility following recent gains is uncertain at the moment."
Mr Lawless said slower internal migration rates could also be a key factor dampening value growth. The largest decline over the month was across the unit market of Lake Macquarie West, where values fell 1.5 per cent. Despite the falls, Mr Lawless said it was likely housing values would be on the rise again.
Whether the August result is the start of some renewed weakness in local conditions or simply some volatility following recent gains is uncertain.- Tim Lawless
"Considering advertised supply levels remain tight and rental vacancies remain extremely low at 1.3 per cent against a decade average of 2.7 per cent, it's likely housing values will continue to drift higher, however, a positive trajectory isn't a certainty," he said. "The balance between advertised supply and purchasing activity will be central to local housing market outcomes. It's likely advertised supply levels will rise through spring as vendor activity ramps up, albeit from relatively low levels at the end of winter."
Advertised supply levels remain tight across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, tracking 7.5 per cent lower than at the same time last year. Stock levels are 10.3 per cent below the decade average for this time of the year, according to CoreLogic.
In the Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle), house values recorded a slight uptick of 0.1 per cent in August. The median house value in the region is $686,671.
However, unit values in the region recorded a fall of 1.6 per cent to hold a median value of $496,643.
Mr Lawless said conditions across regional housing markets were mixed, with values down over the month across the non-capital city regions of NSW (down 0.2 per cent).
"With internal migration trends normalising across regional Australia, and less demand side pressures from net overseas migration than in capital cities, regional markets generally aren't seeing the same level of recovery," Mr Lawless said.
"Historic migration data from the ABS shows that prior to the pandemic, regional Australia had only accounted for around 15 per cent of total net overseas migration. Housing values across the combined regional areas of Australia are up 1.6 per cent since a trough in February, compared with a larger 6.0 per cent rise in values across the combined capitals."
Overall, homes across Australia marked a sixth consecutive monthly rise, up 0.8 per cent in August.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.