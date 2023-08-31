NSW Premier Chris Minns will be in the Hunter on Friday, joining the region's MPs for several openings, tours and announcements.
Mr Minns will unveil the Tomaree Coastal Walk at Anna Bay with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington, Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and Regional NSW Minister Tara Moriarty, before touring the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
The group will then join Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison for a tour of a battery manufacturing facility at Tomago, before Mr Minns is expected in Thornton and Speers Point for project announcements.
The tour will not stop in Newcastle, held by MP Tim Crakanthorp who stepped down as a Minister in August for failing to disclose "substantial private family holdings in the Hunter".
The visit was confirmed early on Friday morning.
