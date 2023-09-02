Newcastle Herald
Mulletfest founder Laura Johnson is representing Newcastle at this year's Red CentreNATS in Alice Springs

By Lisa Rockman
September 2 2023 - 10:00am
Newcastle's Mulletfest crew hit the road this week to raise money for both the Mark Hughes Foundation and The Royal Flying Doctor Service.

