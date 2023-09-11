Hunter business leaders crowned Advertising Feature

Camplify's rapid growth and international footprint saw it named Business of the Year. Picture supplied.

The region's leading businesses were crowned at the annual Business Hunter Awards celebration on August 26.

Bringing together a diverse assembly of 550 guests, the awards acknowledged individuals and organisations that have made a remarkable impact on the region's business landscape.

Business Hunter Acting CEO, Sheena Martin said the event highlighted the vital role businesses play in driving economic growth, innovation and other important outcomes for the region.

"The awards honour those who have redefined success through their exemplary contributions," Ms Martin said. "It's clear from the finalists and winners showcased tonight that we are on an incredibly bright trajectory."

Nineteen winners were selected from a cohort of 130 finalists. Ms Martin said the awards had attracted a record number of entries, with applications up 30 per cent on last year.

"It's reassuring that a growing number of businesses have success and achievement to share, despite the challenging environment many find themselves operating in, with pandemic after-effects and unfavourable economic conditions biting hard. It's indicative of the tremendous resilience, innovative spirit, and capacity for problem solving that exists within the region," Ms Martin said.

The awards included a new category this year - Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion, with MGA Thermal claiming the inaugural trophy.

"In addition to celebration and recognition, our awards are a platform for thought leadership and capacity building," Ms Martin said.



"Adding the Diversity and Inclusion award this year leans heavily into that idea. MGA Thermal realised they needed to value Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion early on in their journey, and their awards success reflects that commitment."

The major award, Business of The Year, was awarded to Camplify.

"Camplify's rapid growth and international footprint is an exemplar for the region. Despite their growth, their HQ remains here, proving to others on a similar trajectory that you can scale and stay here," Ms Martin said.

Business Hunter President, Lauren Eyles presented the President's Award to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service former CEO, Richard Jones OAM.

"The recent tragic accident in the Hunter Valley reminds us of the importance of this service, and the many lives that it touches," Ms Eyles.



"Under Richard's leadership, the service has grown from a small operation to a highly professional charity, delivering world class aero-medical and rescue services. It's fitting to recognize and celebrate his achievements to date.



