Greg Prichard: Why the Newcastle Knights can win the comp

EXCUSE me while I channel one of those fabulous recurring characters from Seinfeld, Lloyd Braun, and ask: Am I crazy, or can the Newcastle Knights win the premiership?
Lloyd wasn't talking about the Knights, of course, when he asked that question. They've never been big in the US, although, who knows? Maybe when their turn comes to take part in the great Las Vegas experiment they can change all that.
But what would've sounded like the stupidest question imaginable just two months ago, before Newcastle began an eight-match winning streak that has not just guaranteed them a place in the finals series but a home game in the first week of it, is now a legitimate one.
Because, as another memorable Seinfeld character - this time the single-episode Sidra Holland, Jerry's girlfriend that week - said: They're real and they're spectacular.
Sidra was talking about something that couldn't be any further removed from Newcastle's ability to play great football, but the sentiment fits like a glove. The Knights are real. They are spectacular.
How did this turnaround happen? The main discussion related to the Knights up until this run began focused on how much longer under-siege coach Adam O'Brien might survive in the job.
There had been some good signs mixed in with disappointing results, but nothing to suggest the potential for the dramatic change in fortunes that we've since witnessed.
The Knights were in 14th place after 17 rounds, five points outside of the top eight and three points from the bottom of the table. Now, eight wins and one bye later, they enter round 27 in fifth place and can finish no worse than sixth.
Some things are obvious, like the brilliant return to top form of fullback Kalyn Ponga. And Bradman Best finally seeing the quantity of quality ball in the centres that was all he needed to become a genuine star. Phoenix Crossland growing into the role of starting hooker and having a major impact.
Jackson Hastings settling in and doing Jackson Hastings things, which he's always been capable of doing if given a fair crack. The forward pack hunting as one - and hurting a ton. Like Knights packs are meant to be.
The rest of it? How it has all come together so fluently and powerfully? Just give credit to O'Brien and his coaching staff and the players for making it happen.
You can't see between the ears of the Knights players, but you can feel it when you watch the team play. They're working closely to a plan, they're highly motivated and they want it bad. They're absolutely loving what they're doing.
You can say that now they've found their identity they should be able to build off what they've done in the second half of this season and be even better next season, but stuff next season. They're a chance to do something this season.
You can feel it when you watch the team play ... they want it bad.
You can't fluke eight wins in a row. Newcastle are on fire and the bookmakers are wary of them. I see the TAB has them as fifth favourites at $15 to win the premiership, not far behind guaranteed top-four team the Warriors ($11).
So, back to that original question of whether they can win the premiership.
I'm not going say they will win it, but I'm going to say that, yes, they can. And I believe that, once the smoke clears from the final round and we see the exact make-up of the top eight, they will be the only team in the bottom half of the eight that can.
I rate the Warriors and Knights as having similar chances.
I'm not buying any of the teams currently filling the rest of the spots in the bottom half of the eight - Cronulla, Canberra and South Sydney - as being capable of going all the way. Nor either of the two teams still hoping to squeeze in from outside of the eight - North Queensland and Sydney Roosters.
The Sharks haven't shown anything this season to suggest they've advanced on last year. Same with the Cowboys.
The Raiders simply aren't good enough. Some people still fear the Rabbitohs might still flick a switch and change everything, but that's fanciful.
It's unsettled there. They might create a few sparks, but they won't catch fire.
The Roosters have done well to stay in the running for the finals, but there is hard evidence in the shape of results to say they are no match for the competition heavyweights.
History says it's hugely difficult to win the premiership from the bottom half of the top eight and history isn't lying. And for the Knights to be a genuine chance they must have all of their crucial moving parts on-board and physically capable of influencing the result.
That means the recently injured members of the spine - Ponga and Hastings. Newcastle are in that desirable position where they've been able to take the opportunity to rest other players from Saturday night's game against St George Illawarra at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium. It doesn't mean they can't win. I mean, it is the Dragons they're playing, after all.
But with a home final guaranteed against either the seventh or eighth-placed team, resting players is an option very much worth taking.
Several teams have taken that option. Both Brisbane and Melbourne, from last night's game at Suncorp Stadium, and the Warriors, from Saturday afternoon's game against the Dolphins at Suncorp.
The fact this is allowed to happen has drawn some public and media criticism, but it doesn't bother me.
Grab the opportunity to take a bit of a breather, people, the finals series will be sensational. And you've still got the Souths-Roosters game at Accor Stadium on Friday night. That's always fun.
