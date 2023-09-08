Burgess Thomson experts in buying property off the plan in Newcastle Advertising Feature

Burgess Thomson is located at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle and can assist home buyers with all legal issues when purchasing property off the plan. Picture supplied.

With limited current property stock available, buying off the plan can be attractive for home buyers and investors alike.



Buying off the plan gives buyers who have a deposit and are in a position to exchange contracts the ability to purchase property at today's prices, without having to settle until the development is built sometime in the future. This in turn creates the possibility of making capital gains during the time the development is completed, generating instant equity on settlement.

The challenge many first home buyers face is saving the required deposit.

Some developers offer schemes where property can be secured off the plan with as little as a $10,000 initial deposit, with the remainder of the deposit paid off in instalments.

This can be an attractive way for first home buyers to get a foothold in the market but requires some important considerations, according to according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

There are several ways you can purchase property off the plan, James explains.

"You may be buying residential land to build a house on, or you may be buying an apartment or house that is yet to be built," James said.

"Buying off the plan can be a complicated process so it pays to get expert legal advice."

The property lawyers at Burgess Thomson are highly experienced in off-the-plan contracts, which is a specialised area of practice.

"We review the contract in detail, ensure it contains all the agreed terms and is in your best interests, as off-the-plan contracts are usually drafted heavily in favour of the developer," James said.

"We negotiate any special conditions to protect you throughout the transaction.

"We will coordinate exchange of contracts and advise you on any important aspects of the contract such as the sunset date, checking the schedule of inclusions and finishes is correct, checking the plans and design specifications, and reviewing the defect periods in the contract."

It is important to ensure that the contract has appropriate provisions that allow your estate to rescind the contract in the event of your death, or your partner's if you are joint financing.

"The contract may also permit the developer to reduce the size of the property without any limitation, substitute the inclusions to those of inferior quality, change the brand of appliances, change the layout of the property, or move car spaces to different locations, and still require you to accept the property and settle," James said.

"There may also be issues around land tax adjustments.

"We will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the contract contains appropriate protections."

Settlement of off-the-plan contracts usually takes place within 21 days of the land or strata plan being registered and an occupation certificate for the building being issued.

"It is important to have your finance approved once the development is nearing completion, as there is usually a short timeframe to settle once the development is completed," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded practices, established since 1983 and listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top-ranked law firms.

Burgess Thomson's areas of expertise include:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates, Will Disputes

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law and a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.