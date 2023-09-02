HE hasn't played first grade for 15 weeks and will soon be on a one-way flight to England, but before Lachlan Miller departs the Knights he has at least one more job to do.
Miller has been recalled to replace injured skipper Kalyn Ponga at fullback in Newcastle's last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah on Saturday.
Having not featured in the NRL since round 12, not played NSW Cup in a month, and not been at fullback since his last NRL appearance, the Super League-bound custodian faces a challenge being back in the No.1 role.
But Miller, 29, told the Newcastle Herald he was fit, ready to play and looking forward to another game in a red and blue jersey before his move to Leeds Rhinos.
"It's come at a pretty big loss of 'KP', who has been playing some of the best footy I've seen someone play in the NRL," Miller said.
"Finger's crossed it's only for one week, for our side's sake, but I'm very excited to get another crack.
"I've been out with a calf injury. It wasn't too bad, I just didn't want to load it too early and have to sit out the season. I'm good to go, I've been good to go for a week."
The odd man out after Ponga's return to fullback following an ill-fated stint at five-eighth, Miller has had to wait 12 games for a recall.
After a sub-par performance against Cronulla on May 20, he was demoted to the bench the following week against Manly, but didn't get onto the field. He was then dropped altogether and has since played eight games in NSW Cup, all at five-eighth.
With Newcastle's back-line largely unaffected by injuries during that period, an opening never really presented itself for the former Shark to return to the side.
"It was obviously a learning curve," Miller said.
"I was still trying to find my way back in. I played a fair bit of five-eighth. When you play multiple positions, it sort of helps your main position. So I think coming back to fullback, it will help a lot."
Miller steps back into a team chasing its ninth consecutive win. He will have some familiar combinations, having played the first 11 NRL games and in NSW Cup with halfback Adam Clune.
"The team has just got such a good feel about it at the moment," he said. "Everyone is relaxed, doing their roles.
"I can't come in and fill KP's shoes, but what I can do is play my own style of footy and help complement the way these boys are going now, which is exciting footy."
On his three-year Leeds deal, Miller described the decision as "bittersweet", having only joined the Knights from Cronulla in February.
"I did have another year on my contract, so it was a bit bittersweet, but at the same time I want to be playing fullback and with 'KP' here, it was hard and he was playing such good footy," he said.
"I'm really excited for it. I wouldn't have got this opportunity if it wasn't for my time here, so we are very grateful. The opportunity to go over there, hopefully play some good footy for a great club, and the ability to travel with my young family, it's an experience I won't get again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.