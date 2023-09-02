Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Lachlan Miller ready to hop back into the No.1 role

MM
By Max McKinney
September 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Miller is expected to take on the goal-kicking duties against the Dragons.
Lachlan Miller is expected to take on the goal-kicking duties against the Dragons.

HE hasn't played first grade for 15 weeks and will soon be on a one-way flight to England, but before Lachlan Miller departs the Knights he has at least one more job to do.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.