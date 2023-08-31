HOUSE values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie recorded a decline of 0.4 per cent in August, however, falling prices don't appear to be affecting the top end of the market.
A suburb record has been set in Redhead following the off-market sale of a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 4 Alison Street which sold for $3.16 million with Belle Property's Anthony Di Nardo, Tahlia Devon and Brooke Degotardi.
It is only the third residential property in the beachside suburb to sell for more than $3 million and it topped the previous sale record of $3,055,000 set in May last year for a three-bedroom at 15 High Street.
The property at Alison Street was sold off-market in seven days to a buyer from Redhead who was looking to upsize into a bigger home.
"We had a lot of interest from local Redhead buyers that were wanting to upsize in the area as well as out-of-area buyers, including one from Adelaide," Ms Degotardi said.
"The result was above our expectations. We were thinking it could be either side of that $3 million mark, so to hit a new suburb record was incredible."
Featuring a two-storey home positioned 800 metres from Redhead Beach, the property offered ocean views and a coastal-inspired design and interiors.
In addition to the house and the view, Ms Degotardi said one of the key features was the outdoor entertaining area with a swimming pool and the property's rear lane access.
Redhead's median house value is $1.34 million, according to CoreLogic.
Real estate agents across the region are reporting an uptick in off-market listings.
These are properties that are not advertised for sale to the general public and the listing do not appear on online portals.
"Off-market is appealing to more buyers and one of the benefits is that is it easier to negotiate a longer settlement," she said.
"For example, these owners wanted to be there for another six months so that was achieved with the off-market sale."
It is the second off-market sale in less than a month for Belle Property following listing agent Laura Strong's record-breaking sale of a house on a 7455 square metre block in Floraville in August.
The house at 141 Floraville Road was snapped up for $3.1 million, topping the previous record of $2.85 million set in May this year following the auction of a luxury home at 4 Castle Drive.
The sale comes after CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) released this week revealed that houses in the region recorded a drop of 0.4 per cent in August after five consecutive months of rises.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is $857,349.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.