Redhead ironman Daniel Collins named state's best for second time

Daniel Collins has won a second Surf Life Saving NSW athlete of the year award to lead a successful haul for the Hunter.
The Redhead ironman took home the top gong at the Awards of Excellence function in Sydney.
Cooks Hill's Lily Egan and Lexi Sutherland were named surf sports team of the year, while Steve Westcott (Fingal Beach) and Rachel Soars (Merewether) received the assessor and official of the year awards respectively.
Collins finished 10th on the national ironman series and claimed his second NSW ironman crown. He also won the surf swim gold at state and helped Redhead take out maiden Taplin relay crown.
He appreciated the recognition at the NSW awards.
"It was a good year," Collins said. "State was obviously topped off with an iron win, the swim win and the Taplin as well.
"The Taplin was something we've been trying to do for a long time as a club, and to finally get one was pretty special for a small country club.
"The open Taplin shows the depth of a club and we did it with a couple of under 17 boys as well, so it was really exciting."
Collins said the national series was his main focus for next summer.
"I'm in pre-season training, just getting the ball rolling," he said. "We don't race until October and I think the series kicks off in December this year, although there's nothing official on that yet."
The state award winners will be put forward by SLSNSW for consideration at the Surf Life Saving Australia Awards of Excellence.
