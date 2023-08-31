NEWCASTLE police are seeking public help to investigate reports of an alleged animal cruelty incident in Wallsend.
Detectives are hoping to speak to witnesses after they began inquiries into the alleged incident, which they were told occurred in a car park about 10am on Thursday.
"It's alleged a male was seen dragging a German shepherd (or similar) dog into his Utility and then assault it," Newcastle police said in a statement.
"Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the alleged incident, are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting reference number E 79137463."
Information can also be provided to police confidentially by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.mmand.
Police said information would be treated in the strictest confidence.
