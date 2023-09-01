Knights expect hostile Raiders reception in 'formidable' Canberra

Ron Griffiths is reading little into the Raiders' 32-point loss last outing.
The Knights coach knows Canberra in Canberra on Saturday (11.05am) will be a "formidable task".
The Raiders are unbeaten in three starts at home in their first NRLW campaign and will be hurting after just their second defeat, which came at the hands of the Broncos in Brisbane.
They hold fourth position with eight points, two behind the second-placed Knights (10), and are aiming to cement a top-four play-offs spot with three rounds remaining.
"They're doing extremely well," Griffiths said.
"Darrin [Borthwick] has done a great job with recruitment down there and they probably play a similar style to us. They're based around effort, so for us it will be making sure that our effort areas are extremely strong this weekend and no doubt it will be a great match-up.
"The other thing, too, is everyone knows travelling to Canberra is always a formidable task but we've proven in the past, when we went to the Gold Coast last year, that travel doesn't faze us."
The Knights extended a winning run to four by beating the sixth-placed Sharks (four points) 22-14 in Newcastle on Sunday.
"We're going OK, we think," Griffiths said.
"Last weekend, our first 35 minutes was probably an eight out of 10 performance. The second half, we probably weren't quite where we needed to be. We know we've got some work to do."
One area for improvement is effective set endings.
"We weren't really good at where we landed on tackle four and five to be able to get a kick on," Griffiths said.
"When we did that really well, we come up with a try and we locked them away in their corner defensively and we were able to start our set, so that's a big work on for us."
Knights prop Tayla Predebon has retained her place in the starting side after she was promoted from the bench last weekend due to injuries in the forward pack.
Second-rower Tiana Davison was named on the bench with Felila Kia dropping out.
Raiders co-captain and five-eighth Zahara Temara warned Canberra were "keen to rectify what we did bad" in Brisbane.
"It's going to be a huge battle and I'm actually pretty happy that we are playing them after a loss like that because we're going to be very tested again," Temara said.
"There's no better way of testing how we can play than against a tough opposition ... we've just got to be better to stop their targets."
Canberra back Jessica Gentle, who was in the Knights squad last season, has been named on the interchange bench after starting against the Broncos.
Knights halfback Jesse Southwell expected the multi-sport talent to prove a handful should she take the field.
"She's an outstanding player," Southwell said.
"She's so fit, can just run all day that girl. She used to show me up every single session. I used to play sevens with her and she'd show me up there. It was pretty embarrassing.
"But, she's a tip-top player and if she gets on the field it will be a great match-up between her and our wingers."
