WIN or lose on Sunday in the NPL men's preliminary final against Broadmeadow at Magic Park, Charlestown keeper Ben McNamara will likely have something to smile about.
McNamara made the switch from Magic this season but still works with the glovemen at Broadmeadow, who could start youngster Jack Pandel in the grand final qualifier.
Pandel replaced regular No.1 Cesar Serpa in goals at halftime in last week's 4-2 major semi-final loss to premiers Lambton Jaffas.
"I put a lot of time into Jack," McNamara said.
"And a lot of people don't know that I still put a lot of time into goalkeepers at Magic. They still all train with me.
"I've popped him a text and I've kept in touch with Jack. He's a really good kid. I wish him all the best and I hope he does well. That's goalkeepers' union."
McNamara himself has stepped into the breach late in the season after Nate Archbold left for an overseas holiday. The planned trip was part of the reason Charlestown coach James Pascoe was keen to get McNamara on board this year.
The 34-year-old, a former Newcastle Youth keeper, returned home last year from a decade playing in England, where he racked up more than 500 games.
The "phenomenal" experience in the UK came after McNamara took the chance to train with Championship club Wolves. From there he played for 10 clubs, including football league sides Northampton and Colchester.
He returned home last year after the pandemic to get married and catch up with family, but "football wasn't actually the priority". He linked with then Magic boss Damian Zane mid-season, but was focused on coaching this year before Azzurri came calling.
"When Jimmy got in touch, I was looking to step back from playing again because I was working with Daniel McBreen, Roy O'Donovan and Taylor Regan for us to set up Newcastle Elite Football Academy," he said.
"So I prioritised that, but Azzurri needed someone for a player-coach model and that worked for me.
"I'm really enjoying playing again though. It's been really good and I have a close relationship with Taylor and Nigel [Boogaard] as well. We kind of grew up together, so it's been really enjoyable to come back and play with these boys."
McNamara helped Charlestown stay in the title hunt last week with several top saves in a 1-0 major semi-final win over Weston.
"Goalkeepers are there to make saves, so I'm just doing my job," he said.
"But I said to the lads, you'll look back on your career one day and hopefully be able to count on two hands the amount of times you get to play in games like that.
"I think we're starting to realise the importance of having big games as a group and I think it's been beneficial for us not to have a game off."
It set up a rematch with the youthful Magic line-up, who beat them 4-2 in the qualifying final two weeks ago.
"As an opponent we respect them," McNamara said. "They've got a real depth of talent in their squad and everyone has seen that. We don't take them lightly and I think everyone is looking forward to it. We should expect a good contest."
Azzurri have lost Miguel Angel Fernandez Herrera to a knee injury and Pascoe expected Jacob Melling to also miss the game. Melling tore ligaments in his elbow last week and was seeing a specialist on Friday.
Magic have skipper Jeremy Wilson (ankle) in doubt and Keanu Moore (hamstring) is out.
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.