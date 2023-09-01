The suburbs that saw the biggest fall in house prices in the past 12 months include Redhead where the median house price was down 9.5 per cent, Speers Point ( down 9.0 per cent), Marks Point (down 8.3 per cent), Swansea (down 7.9 per cent), New Lambton (down 7.3 per cent) and Eleebana (down 7.2 per cent).