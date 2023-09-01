Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Lake Macquarie's best and worst performing suburbs for house prices

Jade Lazarevic
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated September 8 2023 - 8:14am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This property is listed for sale in Wangi Wangi which emerged as one of just nine suburbs where the median value grew over the past 12 months across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied
This property is listed for sale in Wangi Wangi which emerged as one of just nine suburbs where the median value grew over the past 12 months across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. Picture supplied

ALMOST every suburb across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has recorded a drop in house prices since the beginning of spring last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Lazarevic

Jade Lazarevic

Property reporter

Jade joined The Newcastle Herald as a reporter in 2001 and spent 15 years covering entertainment. In 2022, she joined ACM's national property team. Jade covers everything in the world of property across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region including record-breaking sales, real estate trends and new developments. Got a news tip? Get in touch:at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.