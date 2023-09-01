Coach Traci Baber expects University of Newcastle's ability to slow Souths' transition through midcourt to prove pivotal as they look to be the first side into this year's grand final.
Newcastle championship netball's two top sides meet in the qualifying final at National Park on Saturday (2.30pm) with the winner booking direct progression to the September 16 title decider.
Little has separated the teams this season.
University took first blood, winning their round-six exchange 49-39, but Lions turned the tables in round 13 to take a 52-46 victory.
They finished level with 39 points each but Souths secured the minor premiership on goal percentage.
"We know their game fairly well," Baber, who has a full complement of players to choose from, said.
"It's just a matter of stopping their midcourt flow, I think. They're probably the fastest team in the competition. If we can slow down that transition of theirs, that will be the deciding factor. It will give our defences a bit more time to have a crack at the ball.
"It's going to be the centre, goal defence, wing defence combination with the attacks helping out through the middle. It's got to be every girl on court doing the defence ... then getting our turnovers to goals."
University beat Souths in the same fixture last year to seal their first grand final appearance.
The loser on Saturday will have to overcome four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance in the preliminary final. West beat Nova in the elimination final last Saturday to keep alive their season.
"That's definitely our ideal outcome, to go straight through to the GF," Baber said.
"That was amazing when we did that last year, just to know that you're there and then on the day whatever happens happens."
MORE IN SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.