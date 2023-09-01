A man suspended from driving who led police on a pursuit after visiting a laundromat - and who ultimately hit an officer with his vehicle - says he knew it was wrong to be behind the wheel.
Newcastle District Court heard on Friday that Mitchell Anthony Bright was carrying his pregnant partner as a passenger when he was involved in a police chase between Gillieston Heights and Cessnock.
Judge Peter McGrath SC sentenced Bright, who pleaded guilty to the charges levelled at him at the earliest opportunity, to a maximum of two years in jail.
Judge McGrath said the injured officer did not suffer "long-term incapacity" after being hit by Bright's vehicle.
"It must have been a frightening experience for him, to observe the out-of-control car coming at him at that speed," he said.
"He was lucky to escape with such minimal physical injuries."
The court heard that Bright, of Cessnock, had been at a laundromat washing his clothes in Gillieston Heights just before 1am on November 24 ahead of his next shift working as a boilermaker, which was to begin at 4am.
The now 34-year-old, who was serving a licence suspension, said his pregnant partner had driven him to the laundromat but he got behind the wheel for the return journey because she developed a headache.
He attracted attention when overtook a car at high speed at the bottom of a hill on a double-lined section of Cessnock Road.
"I know I shouldn't have been driving... I just offered to drive, I know it was the wrong thing," he told the court when giving evidence on Friday.
Police initiated a pursuit at Abermain and chased Bright along Duffie Drive and onto Aberdare Road where, at the intersection of Quarrybylong Street, he lost control of the Mitsubishi Mirage and hit a police car and male constable.
The officer's left leg was injured in the collision.
The court heard Bright, who was on parole at the time, reached speeds as fast as 160km/h during the pursuit.
Police found the vehicle abandoned on James Street and tracked Bright to a backyard in O'Brien Street, where they found him hiding at about 1.30am.
Bright said in court he did not realise he had hit the police car or constable with his vehicle at the time of the collision.
"When I found out, I was apologetic for it," he said.
With the non-parole period handed down on Friday and time already spent in custody, Bright will be eligible for release on March 31 next year.
