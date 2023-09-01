Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Mitchell Anthony Bright tells Newcastle District Court he did not realise he hit police officer during Hunter pursuit

By Nick Bielby
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
Newcastle courthouse. File picture

A man suspended from driving who led police on a pursuit after visiting a laundromat - and who ultimately hit an officer with his vehicle - says he knew it was wrong to be behind the wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.