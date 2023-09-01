Jamie Cassar colt Paradise Point ready to fire in Menangle final

Mandalong trainer-owner-breeder Jamie Cassar was confident Paradise Point could reproduce his heat run and win his $100,000 NSW Breeders Challenge Blue final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Paradise Point, a $6 TAB chance in the two-year-old colts and geldings decider, was a commanding 4.4m winner at the track on August 21 after coming from a one-one sit. He has gate six for the final, which is part of the program featuring the richest event in harness racing, the $2.1 million Eureka.
Cassar hoped Hunter reinsman Jack Callaghan could again give Paradise Point the perfect drive.
"I'm pretty happy with the draw," Cassar said on Friday.
"I think there will be a bit up front early and I think we will just try and get a sit and do what we did last time.
"He's been good. I've worked him a couple of times at Newcastle and everything is on track with him. I'll give him an easy day today and he'll be nice and fresh going into it. All going well, we should get the cash. I'm pretty confident."
Louth Park trainer Darren Elder was also confident of a strong run from Drakaina in the 2YO fillies final. The $23 hope was fifth in her heat but has gate one for the decider.
"She sat outside the leader in the heat and [driver] Luke [McCarthy] didn't knock her about and was happy to stay on her," Elder said. "I'm tipping she'll run a good race. I really like her.
"She came fifth in the heat, but she was on the quick back-up from Friday night. She went really good there then she went into the race on the Monday and went well."
