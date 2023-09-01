Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Dylan Gibbons' thoughts with fallen colleagues after Wyong Cup win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons rode Benaud to victory in the Wyong Gold Cup on Friday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons rode Benaud to victory in the Wyong Gold Cup on Friday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' thoughts were with fallen riders Tim Clark and Regan Bayliss after he booted home winner Benaud in a shocking edition of the Wyong Gold Cup (2100 metres) on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.