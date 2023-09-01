Dylan Gibbons' thoughts with fallen colleagues after Wyong Cup win

Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' thoughts were with fallen riders Tim Clark and Regan Bayliss after he booted home winner Benaud in a shocking edition of the Wyong Gold Cup (2100 metres) on Friday.
Gibbons lifted the John O'Shea-trained $14 chance to a half-length victory ahead of the Annabel Neasham-prepared Bois D'Argent and Spirit Ridge in the listed $240,000 race which was marred by three falls.
The Mediterranean, for local trainer Sara Ryan, was racing outside leader Desert Icon when it broke down just past the 800m mark and lost Bayliss. It caused a chain reaction which led to Clark falling from Newcastle trainer Kris Lees' favourite Kalapour and Brett Prebble from Pretty Amazing.
Prebble was uninjured and walked back to the jockeys' room but Clark and Bayliss were treated on track for back and leg complaints respectively. Both remained conscious and were taken to hospital.
Gibbons was grateful to have avoided the carnage and see his fallen colleagues moving and conscious after the race.
"As long as everyone is all right, that's the main thing," Gibbons said.
"I was in the same line but I just somehow missed it all. I don't know how.
"It's going good Benaud, so hopefully he'll go on to better things now. That's just his third win, so hopefully he can win a few more."
Hosier, Hopeful and Alegron played no part in the race after the incident, finishing 100 lengths back.
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini's Hosier, a $6 hope after winning the group 3 Premier's Cup at Randwick on August 19, had to jump the fallen The Mediterranean. He was pulled out of the race by jockey Jason Collett before the home bend.
Hosier was set to contest the group 3, $300,000 Newcastle Gold Cup (2300m) on September 15. Kalapour, another Newcastle Cup contender, and Pretty Amazing finished the race riderless.
Premier jockey James McDonald fell in an earlier race from Razors when it blundered out of the gates. McDonald was taken to hospital with foot and shoulder pain.
In the first race, mare Blackcomb won on debut for Lees and Gibbons in a benchmark 64 handicap (1600m).
Formerly trained by Danny O'Brien in Victoria, the five-year-old ran down stablemate Oakfield Prince close to the line.
Gibbons, who had 72 winners in town last season, this week earned the Caryl Williamson NSW Racing Writers' Personality of the Year honour at the Night of Champions Awards for 2022-23.
Scone trainer Luke Pepper's stable star, Opal Ridge, was named the NSW Country Champion Horse.
At Randwick on Saturday, Scone trainer Brett Cavanough was hoping for better luck with Sungblue when he leads his four chances in the Highway Handicap.
Sungblue was 14th last start in a Highway Handicap but was slow away then held up for a run in the straight. From gate one on Saturday, Sungblue was a $6 chance, in front of stablemates Sting Jet ($26), Bonjour Rupert ($41) and Yirrkala ($51).
Sungblue won a Highway Handicap in May last year but has placed four times in the country-only races, including three in a row before his most recent start.
"He'd want to win one soon," Cavanough said. "He's had enough goes, but he's got a lot of money beside his name.
"He's won $100,000 odd for us, which is not too bad. The Highways are good money for second and third so we keep bouncing back at them trying to win one.
"But mine are all just good, even chances."
"He's two from whatever and the others are two from a lot less starts. But they will all need a lot of luck in running.
"Yirrkala, she's on the way up and has race fitness on her side. She's drawn a bit sticky but she's got good gate speed so she should land on the money somewhere.
"Sting Jet is ready to win one. He went really good with 64 kilos on his back the other day at Dubbo. He went around with that to qualify for this and now he's eligible.
"Bonjour Rupert shows a hell of a lot in the mornings. He's a nice horse, so it wouldn't surprise me at all if he puts his hand up, if everything went his way."
