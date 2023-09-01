Why making another grand final is 'non-negotiable' for Olympic

Captain Laura Hall believes a burning desire to win another grand final will be driving Newcastle Olympic when they host Maitland in the NPLW Northern NSW preliminary final at Darling Street Oval on Saturday.
Olympic claimed the 2020 championship in the club's first season in the competition but lost last year's grand final to Warners Bay after getting there from fourth place. Finals weren't held in 2021 due to COVID.
"It's always been a bit of a non-negotiable for us to make the grand final," Hall said.
"We know what's it like to win a grand final. We know what it's like to lose a grand final ... the bottom line for us is we need to win this game and we want to get into that final game and come away with a different result to last year."
The winner of Saturday's showdown, which is set to kick off at 4.45pm, will meet premiers Broadmeadow in the September 10 grand final.
Magic beat Olympic 3-1 in the qualifying final while Maitland kept alive their championship hopes with a come-from-behind 4-2 victory against Charlestown in the elimination final last weekend.
"Our squad has quite a lot of experience in these do-or-die games, so I think everyone is really motivated," Hall said.
"We get to play at home on a Saturday evening. We've had a great training week. Everyone is really pumped to turn things around this week.
"It is always tough against Maitland but we're in the best position we can be in to take away the result this weekend."
Olympic and the Magpies have recorded one win each and a draw in three close competition exchanges. Olympic emerged 0-0 (5-4) winners in a dramatic penalty shoot-out in the League Cup final on August 6.
"We really enjoy playing against Maitland because we do have that similar style of play and it's always a really good game of football," Hall said.
"It's always a really close match. This year, we've only been separated by one goal each time we've played.
"We've got a bit of confidence coming out of the League Cup final, even though it was close, coming away with that trophy is good for the girls heading into this weekend."
Maitland are playing in their first finals series but have plenty of players with finals experience and captain Sophie Stapleford says they took confidence from their win finals over Azzurri.
"I think the composure we showed last week was unreal, we trusted our game plan and believed in what we could do together," Stapleford said.
"If we can continue with that it will be a great game.
"We would obviously love to go all the way. I think finals football is about taking the chances you get. The team on the day that does that will go through."
Stapleford and a core group of players have been with Maitland for three seasons since the club entered the competition.
The 29-year-old forward felt the group's bond had proven key to the Magpies' breakthrough finals appearance.
"It's a great feeling, knowing that all of our resilience and sacrifice over the three seasons is paying off," Stapleford said.
"I think just having a whole squad that has such great camaraderie and not just individuals, this team is special in terms of the bond we all have on and off the field.
"As a captain you always want the squad to do well and excel in every aspect, but I think ultimately it's the achievements that you don't see that I'm most proud of.
"We've had so many young players be involved throughout this season. We've had setbacks, injuries, losses but not once did we ever lose hope or the positive energy we have."
Olympic's leading striker Jemma House has been nursing an ankle injury and trained for the first time on Thursday night. Coach Neil Owens said a call would be made on her game involvement on Saturday morning.
