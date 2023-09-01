BLAKE Hinton will be one of two key outs for Wests after having a finals appeal rejected while Norths prepare to unveil a pair of newcomers in play-offs.
The men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League (HCPHL) post-season gets underway on Sunday with Wests travelling to Maitland (3.30pm) and Norths hosting Gosford in Newcastle (3pm).
Experienced campaigner Hinton, who recently returned from a lengthy stint on the sidelines following knee surgery, and Rosellas captain-coach Chris Boyle (overseas for sister's wedding) are now both unavailable for the minor semi-final.
Hinton's issue centred around not playing the required number of round games to qualify in 2023. He suffered the injury while playing hockey last year.
"Blake's exemption request was rejected by the appeals committee," HCPHL chairman John Mayers told the Newcastle Herald.
"The committee, from what I understand, still believe Blake did not meet the requirements to be granted an exemption under the guidelines that all clubs and players need to meet in qualifying for the final series.
"Blake needed to have played or participated in six matches during the season as a minimum and was only able to play in the last three HCPHL matches.
"The rule, players must physically take the field in at least six matches, was brought in a number of years ago to stop clubs from using the loophole with the representative exemption rule, in bringing state and national players back to play the final series."
The winner of Wests and Maitland advances to next weekend's preliminary final while the loser gets eliminated.
Norths coach Dave Willott welcomes Ed Hunt and Kurt Walters into a maiden play-off campaign for the defending champions with a GF spot (September 17) up for grabs.
