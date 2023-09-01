Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Wests down key duo in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 2 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norths (blue) and Wests (green) both play Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League finals on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Norths (blue) and Wests (green) both play Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League finals on Sunday. Picture by Simone De Peak

BLAKE Hinton will be one of two key outs for Wests after having a finals appeal rejected while Norths prepare to unveil a pair of newcomers in play-offs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.