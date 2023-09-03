What did we lose after the last scare campaign?

I THINK it's most unfortunate that the Voice referendum has become such a divisive subject. While Albo is entitled to have his own opinion, as is everyone else, I don't think that he as prime minister should try to force his views on the rest of us. His job is to run the country for all of us, not carry on like he does and push his personal agenda down everyone's throats. A referendum should not be run like an election campaign, which this has turned into. People are over the whole debacle. How we are supposed to put up with it for another six weeks is beyond me.