What did we lose after the last scare campaign?

LEADING up to the December 9 2017 plebiscite, those on the far/religious right, aided by the Murdoch media in Australia, spent a whole lot of time, money and energy trying to convince Australians that if same sex marriage was legalised, the very fabric of our society would fall apart.
They failed, and, fast forward six years, the only thing that's changed is that gay people can now get married. That's it.
Nobody lost any rights, but some people gained them. I hope that the Australian public keep this in mind coming up to the referendum on the Voice. Those same people will try to convince you that an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will destroy Australia, but the reality is that those scaremongers are simply afraid of losing some of their privilege. You won't lose any rights by voting 'yes', but some people will gain them. That's it. Vote 'yes'.
I THINK it's most unfortunate that the Voice referendum has become such a divisive subject. While Albo is entitled to have his own opinion, as is everyone else, I don't think that he as prime minister should try to force his views on the rest of us. His job is to run the country for all of us, not carry on like he does and push his personal agenda down everyone's throats. A referendum should not be run like an election campaign, which this has turned into. People are over the whole debacle. How we are supposed to put up with it for another six weeks is beyond me.
YOUR editorial ('Rare opportunity can't be left to chance', Opinion, 31/8) points out that locally managed programs for Indigenous communities are already happening in some places, so it could be said that there is no need for the Voice to Parliament. However, these are the exceptions, and they require an enormous effort by all those involved including manoeuvring around multiple bureaucratic and political obstacles. The first task of the Voice will be to advise the government how to remove these so that local management with and by local people becomes the normal way of doing things.
THE loss of sweet honeybees to the parasitic varroa mite is more devastating than most Australians realise. A huge 65 per cent of Australia's horticultural and agricultural crops rely on bees for pollination. Globally, the economic value of bees as pollinators sits between US$235 and US$577 billion per year, and that doesn't include the value of the honey we so dearly love. Unfortunately, the varroa mite is proving mighty: clearly the state government and DPI need a new management plan (''The varroa mite is still in control': new detections in Hunter', Herald, 31/8). With fewer bees farmer's produce - and therefore our food security - is threatened. We must not belittle the importance of saving the bees.
CITY of Newcastle (CN) operates an annual grants and sponsorships program to support local arts and cultural activities, including performers operating at the Civic Theatre ('Hire and higher: fees put city venues out of reach', Herald, 26/8). The Newcastle Herald did not report that CN has been a long-term sponsor of the Newcastle Writers Festival (NWF) for many years, contributing cash and in-kind support.
In June last year, CN offered the NWF a one-year sponsorship valued at $20,000 to be used to offset the cost of booking the Civic Theatre. In September the NWF advised CN it had rejected our $20,000 sponsorship. It is therefore disappointing that NWF complained to the Herald about the costs of hiring the Civic Theatre without disclosing it had declined a $20,000 sponsorship.
It's worth noting our casual staff were significantly financially impacted during the pandemic when the Civic Theatre was unable to operate for an extended period of time. CN proudly supports arts and culture through our grants and sponsorship programs. We're also committed to supporting local artists and organisations through flagship events such as New Annual, which provide a high-profile platform to showcase their talents.
I APPLAUD Dr John Tierney for his article regarding the waste inflicted upon us by City of Newcastle council ('Skate park site a monument to waste and inefficiency', Opinion, 1/9). Well respected and knowledgeable experts advised the council that the location of the intended skate park was totally wrong for several reasons, cost being one, but it appears all such counsel was ignored.
In my opinion this has become a habit of our current council. I too am physically disabled and need to negotiate the uneven footpaths on my disability scooter in the city where I live and often wish for the wasted funds spent on south Newcastle beach to be spent on more urgent issues.
IN my opinion the hit on Kalyn Ponga by Jesse Ramien was illegal and should've received punishment. I think the replay clearly shows that Ramien came from an offside position and hit Ponga with a force that caused injury. Ramien had no right to make that hit, but he has potentially left the Knights without their best player through foul play ('The pain barrier: Ponga faces race against time', Newcastle Herald, 29/8). If Ramien had retired the requisite 10 metres the hit would not have been possible. I believe it is a cheap shot that has gone unpunished, and the NRL needs to review the situation where a player can be so clearly offside and cause injury to players.
WHAT a pleasure it was to see an event run in Newcastle's historic precinct with minimal disruption. A Taste of the Hunter, promoting the region's better parts, the pioneers of the Hunter's genuine renewable future, our vignerons. Not a hint of NIMBYism here. There should be more of it: no ill-fitting onesies or shameful skid marks in sight. Let the winds of change blow. I look forward to seeing the foreshore being packed for the Round the World Clipper yacht race. It is time to look like a port city with, in part, a renewable wind-driven future.
IF the 'yes' vote is successful in the forthcoming Voice Referendum I believe it will change our Constitution so that Australians are divided by race forever. For that reason alone I'll be voting 'no'.
GEE the climate change activists are out in force. Wait until summer with power shut downs and increased prices because we give our resources away below cost overseas while we pay top dollar. How good is life since the Labor government took charge? Don't worry about Emperor penguins, look at our people living on the streets.
