Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor: Monday, September 4, 2023

September 4 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What did we lose after the last scare campaign?
What did we lose after the last scare campaign?

LEADING up to the December 9 2017 plebiscite, those on the far/religious right, aided by the Murdoch media in Australia, spent a whole lot of time, money and energy trying to convince Australians that if same sex marriage was legalised, the very fabric of our society would fall apart.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.