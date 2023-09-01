A MAN has been charged for allegedly trying to steal from a store in broad daylight on one of Cessnock's busiest streets.
The 38-year-old has been charged with a string of alleged crimes, including six counts of break and enter, break and enter with intent to steal, and larceny.
He was arrested at about 3pm on August 31, when police were called to a hardware shop on Vincent Street following reports the man was allegedly trying to shoplift.
The man was taken to Cessnock Police Station and was refused bail. He will appear before Cessnock Local Court today.
The arrest comes following establishment of Strike Force Cared earlier this year to investigate break and enters reported by supermarkets across the Hunter - police believed these incidents were linked.
Anyone with information about is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
