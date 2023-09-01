Newcastle Herald
Arrest made after a string of crimes across the Hunter were suspected to be linked

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
File picture
A MAN has been charged for allegedly trying to steal from a store in broad daylight on one of Cessnock's busiest streets.

