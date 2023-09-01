A POLICE officer who tried to wrestle his way out of an arrest has been dealt with under the mental health act after a court found he was in a "disturbed mental state" when officers arrived at his home.
Jarrod Ashley Hollier, 24, refused to come to the door after being asked repeatedly by police officers who were called to a domestic incident at his Horseshoe Bend home on March 28.
After telling police he wanted everyone to "go away" - officers were left with no option but to kick down his front door and wrestle with him.
The scuffle moved outside, where all three officers and Hollier fell to the ground - demanding he stop resisting.
Instead, Hollier tensed his arms and waved them around while police tried to arrest him, eventually handcuffing him and putting him in a police car.
Two officers were hurt in the fracas, one falling on his knee which had already been injured previously and another suffering a minor abrasion to the back of his head and hand.
Hollier himself came away from the struggle with a black eye and an abrasion with bruising on his back.
He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of duty while further charges against him were dropped.
In Maitland Local Court on Friday, Magistrate Ron Maiden acknowledged Hollier was experiencing heightened anxiety and other issues at the time of the arrest.
"His front door was in fact kicked in, that's pretty dramatic," Magistrate Maiden said.
"I'm not saying it wasn't necessary, but it's quite dramatic."
He said Hollier, who works in police radio operations at Newcastle, was unlikely to endanger members of the community or other police officers.
He ordered Hollier be diverted under the mental health act into the care of his doctor and to comply with a treatment plan for as long as necessary.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.