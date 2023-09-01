A MAN who seriously attacked three victims - leaving one with a permanent, severe brain traumatic injury - has received a "reduced" sentence after a judge ruled poor mental health, substance abuse disorder and childhood trauma were at play during the beatings.
When the charges against Cameron Reginald Welsh, 24, were read out, his father sat silently in the court room, shaking his head. The court heard he longed for his son's rehabilitation.
In the space of a few days during June 2021, his son bashed each victim in separate attacks at New Lambton, Woodberry and Beresfield, stomping on one man's head and repeatedly striking two others with a baseball bat.
Appearing delusional, Welsh accused each man - none of whom knew him well - of sleeping with his ex-partner or raping a family member.
Court documents reveal Welsh lured the first victim, 28, into the victim's New Lambton shed before smoking marijuana and abusing him over several hours.
During the second attack outside the victim's Woodberry home, Welsh faded between rambling and laughing before repeatedly hitting the man - a school mate - with a baseball bat.
The third victim was found stumbling near Beresfield Railway Station, his face bloodied from repeatedly being beaten with a bat, before he collapsed. His next memory was waking up in hospital days later.
Welsh was charged with three counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Judge Kate Traill said the attacks were "serious" and "unprovoked", often taking place over hours.
"[They were] not short lived," she told the court. But a childhood "marred by disadvantage" - including early exposure to drugs and sexual assault - was part of her sentencing deliberation.
In April this year, Welsh's case was given a three-week adjournment so he could be assessed for residential rehabilitation to address his drug-related issues. However, he was not accepted into any rehab centre. The court heard the man "wanted" to get help. He had applied for two centres and been assessed for a third.
"It is unfortunate," Judge Traill said. "We have exhausted all avenues of full-time residential [rehabilitation]. It is now beyond my jurisdiction," she said, noting why the "seriousness" of offences deterred the centres from taking him.
Welsh was sentenced to six years imprisonment, backdated to 5 June 2021 - the day he first went into custody. He was given a non-parole period of three years. It ends on June 4, 2024. Judge Traill will make a recommendation for rehabilitation after the sentence is served.
"[Welsh has] in my view relatively good prospects of rehabilitation provided he can remain drug-free. That will be his biggest challenge," she said.
Welsh hoped to live with his father after release.
"[His father] in my view will have a significant impact on him," Judge Traill said.
