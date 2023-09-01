Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Father's Day 2023: Newcastle Knights' Lachlan Miller on being a dad

MM
By Max McKinney
September 2 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Knight Lachlan Miller and wife Ellie with Billy, 2, and Ivy, seven weeks. Pictures by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle Knight Lachlan Miller and wife Ellie with Billy, 2, and Ivy, seven weeks. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

LACHLAN Miller loves nothing more than coming home to young son Billy and newborn Ivy after a big day at training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.