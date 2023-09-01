LACHLAN Miller loves nothing more than coming home to young son Billy and newborn Ivy after a big day at training.
"Before I was a dad, footy was kind of everything and I put everything into the footy side of things. But I think since having Billy, and now Ivy, it puts everything into perspective," the Knights fullback said.
"If you come home from a crap day, nothing matters.
"It's definitely helped me to relax and to be honest, it's probably helped my footy. I am probably playing a bit better than I was before."
Miller, who makes his NRL return in tonight's clash with St George Illawarra, is one of multiple Newcastle players who will be hopefully waking up on Father's Day after a ninth-consecutive victory. While a win will no doubt make the day even sweeter, the joy of being celebrated as a dad is hard to beat.
"They've always been pretty special, but I probably never understood how special it was until you have a kid of your own," Miller said.
"Billy brought home a little gift from daycare yesterday. It was a tiny little photo of himself, but it was very special. It was probably the best present I've got."
Miller and wife Ellie have been parents to Billy for the past two years, and welcomed Ivy about seven weeks ago.
He describes Billy as a "ball of energy" who has "taught me a lot". Ivy: "She's been a dream, to be honest."
"Very lucky, very blessed - two healthy kids and a very happy family," Miller said.
The Millers will soon pack up their Newcastle lives and head to England, where Miller has signed with Super League club Leeds for the next three seasons. They've enjoyed their time in the Hunter since he joined the Knights in February and aren't ready to leave just yet.
"The centre of excellence where we train is Billy's favourite place, he thinks he runs it," Miller joked. "But we enjoy everything; going to the beach, the parks and Billy loves his babyccinos."
They plan to spend Father's Day in Sydney with both sides of their respective families.
