3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Enjoy the best of Newcastle with this exceptional corner apartment boasting breathtaking water and harbour views from most rooms.
This property sits in a magical lifestyle location adjoining Newcastle East and flanked by two beautiful beaches and the city's working Harbour.
Indulge in the city and coastal lifestyle from this enviable corner apartment with sunny northern and easterly aspects.
A generous floorplan allows lots of natural light and sun-filled interiors while a clever layout separates the air-conditioned master retreat and bedroom zones, while the kitchen is modern with stone benches and gas cooktop.
"A major selling point for this apartment, on top of location, is the large alfresco entertaining area accessed by the living and master bedroom," listing agent Tammy Hawkins from McGrath said.
"Just as appealing in the city is double secure parking, storage cage for bikes and in-unit storage room. Light rail is literally on your doorstep. Eat, shop and explore in a fabulous lifestyle location."
