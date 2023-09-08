Trendy townhouse with cityscape views

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Stylish, modern and architecturally designed, this trendy townhouse offers comfort and convenience in a premium lifestyle location.
Designed with luxe, low-maintenance living in mind, this two-storey townhouse boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a contemporary galley kitchen and spacious light-filled living areas opening seamlessly into outdoor spaces with sweeping views.
"Completely freestanding and part of a boutique complex of just three homes, you'll love the quality of this home,' listing agent Michael Flook from Robinson Property said.
Experience the ease of the open plan layout with bright and airy living spaces connected by bamboo flooring and curved ceilings, while ample windows let gentle sea breezes circulate throughout the home.
The combined living, dining and kitchen zone flows invitingly to a covered alfresco deck, perfect for relaxing with a drink or entertaining friends.
Upstairs, the spacious main bedroom suite extends to a large terrace which overlooks the cityscape all the way to Mt Sugarloaf, providing a private spot to get away from it all.
Enjoy living just footsteps from the best inner city precincts and beautiful coastline Newcastle has to offer.
King Edward Park, the Bogey Hole, Newcastle Beach, Honeysuckle and the harbour foreshore, Civic Theatre, plus the vibrant eateries of Darby Street are all a short stroll or drive from your door.
"So, dine out, swim, shop, catch a show or wander this superb neighbourhood to your heart's content," Michael said.
"This stunning home in an unbeatable lifestyle locale is yours to own."
