A POLICE officer was recovering in hospital on Friday after he was allegedly stabbed in the face while on the job.
Officers were called to a property on Morna Point Road at Anna Bay just before 8.30am on Friday after a concern for welfare call.
Police found a man and a woman inside the property and began looking into what was happening at the scene.
One of the officers, a 31-year-old constable, was then stabbed in the face with a "narrow metal instrument", a police spokesperson said.
He was taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment for facial injuries, which were not life-threatening.
A 42-year-old man was arrested at the Anna Bay property in connection with the alleged assault on the policeman.
He was taken to the Calvary Mater hospital in Newcastle for assessment under police guard.
Port Stephens Hunter Police launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
After the man was released, he was charged at Raymond Terrace Police Station with seven allegations, including wounding a police officer executing their duty, and using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.
The Anna Bay man was refused bail by police to front Newcastle Local Court on Saturday.
