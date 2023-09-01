Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Police constable, 31, taken to Newcastle hospital after alleged stabbing at Anna Bay

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated September 1 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. File picture
Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. File picture

A POLICE officer was recovering in hospital on Friday after he was allegedly stabbed in the face while on the job.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.