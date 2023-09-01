AHEAD of Fathers Day on Sunday, September 3, Singleton Public School students got to invite their dads, uncles, grandfathers and significant others into their school ground for an afternoon of fun.
The school hosted DUGS day on Friday afternoon, September 1 to celebrate "all the wonderful people in their students lives".
Dads, Uncles, Grandfathers and Significant were able to enjoy a sausage sizzle and a fun afternoon of activities in the sunshine.
Dad Brendan Pitch was visiting his daughter Alexa, who is in kindergarten.
"It's so good to see people come in and spend time with their kids and get to see what they do in and outside of the classroom," he said.
"Especially after COVID, you appreciate it that bit more."
Grandfather Alf Buckley was visiting her granddaughter Maddy Botes in year three and his daughter Cassandra, who is a teacher at the school.
"It's just a great opportunity to get involved with them at school," he said.
From a high-kicking competition to footy, a disco and handball, the playground was buzzing with children's laughter as they spent time with their loved ones.
