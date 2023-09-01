Newcastle Herald
Worimi artist Tyson Jolly opens art trail at Reflections Jimmys Beach

Anna Falkenmire
September 1 2023 - 7:30pm
Worimi artist Tyson Jolly with Reflections' Aboriginal engagement ffficer Cheryl Newton. Picture supplied
WORIMI artist Tyson Jolly creates art to remind anyone that stops to admire it that they're walking on sacred Aboriginal land.

