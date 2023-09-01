WORIMI artist Tyson Jolly creates art to remind anyone that stops to admire it that they're walking on sacred Aboriginal land.
He worked on six paintings which now form a new art trail at the Jimmys Beach Reflections Holiday Park, near Hawks Nest.
"Each artwork depicts a different aspect of flora or fauna around the area, and it's coupled with the traditional naming in Gatthang language," he said.
"The main point of any Indigenous art that I do is to be a solid reminder that everything, every bit of land we walk on, is sacred land and Aboriginal land."
Mr Jolly said months of work went into creating the pieces for the art trial, and he thanked all the members of the Aboriginal community that generously shared their knowledge with him.
"It needs to be done absolutely the right way, because this is going to be a chance for non-Indigenous people to learn about us," he said.
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington said the Jimmys Beach art trail would benefit locals and travellers.
"It's a great initiative that's good for the local economy and strengthens our community," she said.
The project opened on Friday as part of a joint initiative between Crown Lands and Reflections, known as the Aboriginal Tourism Experiences Pilot Program.
The program works with First Nations organisations to deliver cultural activities in parks.
Reflections' CEO Nick Baker said the program had crown cultural awareness among staff as well as guests.
"What I'd like to see in every single park is that we have a relationship with the local communities and Indigenous operators that offer experiences that they want to share with our guests," he said.
