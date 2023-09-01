Dos and don'ts of building a digital marketing strategy

4 dos and don'ts of building a successful digital marketing strategy

Social media has become the core of modern advertising, and rightly so. There were about 4.6 billion social media users in 2022, representing over 57% of the global population. But that's not the only part of the online landscape that has evolved in recent years. For instance, e-commerce websites and their usage have also grown significantly in the third decade of the 21st century.

Given these trends, it's fair to say that digital marketing is crucial to the success of any business today. However, an effective plan doesn't just involve posting products on social media or finding relevant keywords for a site's search engine optimisation (SEO).

While these are important aspects, it's also essential to understand the dos and don'ts of a successful digital marketing strategy. Read on to learn more.

What is digital marketing?

Digital marketing is the use of online channels to promote products and services. Social media and other platforms allow you to connect with potential customers and advertise what you're selling. The goal is to reach the right audience at the right time with the right message and drive profitable customer engagement.

This world of marketing encompasses a wide range of strategies, such as SEO, pay-per-click (PPC), and social media advertising. Email, mobile, and video marketing are other widely used tactics, with the latter's popularity growing rapidly in recent years.

Dos of building a successful digital marketing strategy

The industry has become very competitive, with more businesses shifting their attention to online customers. Therefore, you don't have much room for mistakes, especially now that your competitors could be strengthening their digital marketing efforts.

So, what should your digital marketing strategy entail? Let's explore the essential tips to follow:

1. Clearly define your objectives

Before diving into the digital marketing realm, it's crucial to establish clear and specific objectives. Identify what you want to achieve with your strategy. Are you aiming to increase sales, boost website traffic, or improve brand awareness?

The industry is diverse and enjoys new ideas every day. Therefore, setting measurable goals helps you avoid distractions and focus on the ultimate target. It also allows you to effectively assess progress and refine your tactics accordingly.

For this step, it's essential to understand your target audience so you have a solid foundation for your digital marketing strategy. Conduct thorough market research to gather insights into your potential customers' preferences, pain points, and online behaviour. This data will help you tailor your marketing efforts to resonate with your audience effectively.

While at it, make sure your goals are specific and can be monitored. Vague objectives may not be as profitable as you would want. For example, instead of stating 'Increase website traffic,' set a more specific goal like 'Increase website traffic by 30% within the next six months.'

2. Work with experts throughout the journey

Building a successful digital marketing strategy requires a diverse set of skills and expertise. While you may have a talented in-house marketing team, collaborating with external experts can bring unique insights and perspectives to your strategy.

Partnering with a digital marketing agency like Pursuit Digital AU or hiring specialised consultants can enhance your approach's effectiveness. Here's why you should consider working with experts throughout your digital marketing journey:

Access to specialised knowledge: Digital marketing is a constantly evolving field with various aspects, including SEO, content marketing, social media management, email campaigns, and more. Working with reliable firms gives you access to their specialised knowledge and experience. The team can identify opportunities that might be overlooked and implement strategies that align with the latest industry trends.

Strategy development and implementation: Crafting a comprehensive digital marketing strategy involves a deep understanding of your business goals, target audience, and industry landscape. Experts can assist in developing a data-driven plan tailored to your unique requirements. They can identify the most suitable digital channels and tactics for reaching your target audience effectively. Moreover, experts can handle the implementation of the strategy, ensuring each component is executed correctly and in a timely manner.

Staying ahead of the competition: With the ever-evolving digital marketing industry, keeping up with the trends is vital for your success. Agencies have their fingers on the pulse of the industry, keeping track of emerging trends and new opportunities. Leveraging their insights allows you to adopt innovative techniques and gain a competitive advantage.

Optimising marketing budget: Investing in digital marketing can be costly, and it's essential to allocate your budget effectively. Digital marketing experts can help you optimise your spending by identifying the most cost-effective channels and tactics that yield the best return on investment (ROI). They can also track the performance of each campaign and make real-time adjustments to maximise results.

Navigating algorithm changes and updates: Major digital platforms like Google and social media networks often update their algorithms, affecting how content is ranked and displayed. These changes can significantly impact your digital marketing efforts. Digital marketers use state-of-the-art tools to keep track of these updates and can adjust your strategy accordingly to maintain visibility and performance.

Considering all these, it's clear that incorporating expert guidance into your digital marketing strategy can make a significant difference in achieving your business objectives.

3. Conduct thorough market research

Knowledge about your industry and competitors is vital in the digital landscape. Dig deep into your competitors' strategies and discover what works for them. Identify their strengths and weaknesses, check their unique selling propositions (USPs), and find opportunities to differentiate your brand.

While at it, consider the target consumer. Study your audience's online behaviour to identify the platforms they frequent and the type of content they enjoy. Analyse the factors that influence their purchase decisions and how your competitors implement them. This knowledge will guide your content and advertising strategies effectively.

4. Develop a comprehensive content strategy

High-quality content is the cornerstone of successful digital marketing. Its benefits are even more pronounced today given the high rate of consumption, especially on social media platforms.

However, despite the rising number of internet users, you still need a proper tactic to stand out from the rest. A well-crafted content strategy can attract and engage your target customers while establishing your brand as a trusted authority in your industry.

So, how do you go about it? Start by creating resources that provide value to your audience. Whether it's blog posts, infographics, videos, or podcasts, focus on delivering informative and engaging content that addresses your audience's pain points.

Also, diversify your content formats to cater to different audience preferences. Some users may prefer reading blog posts, while others like watching videos or listening to podcasts. Offer content in various formats to reach a broader audience.

Don'ts of building a successful digital marketing strategy

While focusing on the dos is crucial, it's equally essential to be aware of the common mistakes that can hinder your progress. Here are the main things to steer clear of when building your digital marketing strategy:

1. Don't overshare or spam

If you've received spammy emails in your inbox, you know how annoying that can be. That's how potential customers feel when you share your content excessively and indiscriminately. Spamming can take various forms, such as bombarding email inboxes with unsolicited messages, flooding social media with repetitive posts, or using aggressive pop-ups on websites.

The repercussions of this action can be detrimental to a brand's reputation and credibility. When users are fed irrelevant content, they'll likely perceive the brand as intrusive and untrustworthy. This can lead to a high unsubscribe rate, unfollows, and an increase in bounce rates on websites.

Moreover, search engines and social media platforms may penalise accounts that engage in spam-like behaviour, affecting organic reach and visibility. So, make sure you prioritise value-driven content distribution. Focus on understanding your target audience's preferences and interests, and tailor your content accordingly. Doing so fosters trust and engagement with your audience, ultimately leading to higher conversion rates and brand loyalty.

2. Don't compromise quality for quantity

The pressure to produce content at a rapid pace can be overwhelming. Of course, more articles and social media posts can put you on many consumers' radars. However, your content's quality should be the priority to increase the effectiveness of your digital marketing strategy.

Well-curated articles capture the attention of potential audiences and convey the brand's expertise and authority. But when they lack depth and substance, they fail to engage and resonate with users, leading to disinterest and a lack of credibility.

Compromising on quality can manifest in various ways, such as poorly written blog posts, hastily produced videos, or generic social media updates. Therefore, it's always wise to understand your customers' pain points and interests before launching your campaign.

3. Don't overlook mobile optimisation

Statistics show that the number of mobile users has risen to over 7.33 billion, about 92% of the global population. This rapid growth is due to technological advancements seen in the past two decades.

The widespread use of mobile devices has made it necessary to optimise digital marketing efforts for the corresponding audience. Ignoring mobile optimisation can result in a subpar user experience, leading to increased bounce rates and diminished conversion rates.

Mobile optimisation encompasses several factors, including website responsiveness, load times, and content formatting. A non-responsive website that doesn't adjust to various screen sizes can frustrate users, leading them to abandon the site in favour of a competitor's mobile-friendly website.

Slow loading times on mobile devices are equally detrimental. Users expect quick access to information, and a delay of even a few seconds can lead to user abandonment. To improve loading times, consider optimising images, leveraging browser caching, and minimising server response times.

Moreover, content formatting should cater to mobile users' preferences. Avoid long paragraphs and instead use concise, scannable content. Implement clear call-to-action buttons that are easy to tap on small screens.

4. Don't tone down on social media marketing

Social media has revolutionised the way brands connect with their audience, providing a direct and interactive channel for communication. However, some businesses may be hesitant to invest in social media marketing, believing it to be less impactful or too time-consuming.

Toning down on social media marketing is a missed opportunity to build brand awareness, engage with customers, and foster a loyal community. These platforms offer a wide range of features that enable businesses to showcase their products or services creatively.

They also provide a unique opportunity for two-way communication. Engaging with customers through comments, direct messages, and social polls allows brands to gain valuable feedback and insights into customer preferences.

To leverage social media effectively, businesses should identify the platforms that align with their target audience's demographics and interests. Tailor content to suit each platform's unique style and format, ensuring it resonates with the intended audience.

