Sporting Declaration: The loss that still hurts, 21 years later

THE Newcastle Knights might be well advised not to stir the ghosts as they prepare for Saturday's last-round clash with St George Illawarra at Kogarah Oval.
It was against the same opponents in 2002, at the corresponding stage of the season, that the Knights suffered one of the most costly losses in their history.
At the time, the Knights were the reigning champions, and after a penultimate-round win against Penrith, found themselves on top of the table.
All that stood between Newcastle and the minor premiership were the eighth-placed Dragons and 80 minutes of football.
Fourteen years since their inception, the Knights had won two grand finals but had never finished a regular season in first position on the competition ladder.
As well as bragging rights, $100,000 in prizemoney was on offer for whoever finished as minor premiers, which would have provided some much-needed financial relief for a club facing a constant struggle to make ends meet.
Barely a month earlier, the Knights had beaten the Dragons 24-16 in Newcastle and were widely expected to produce a repeat performance at Sydney Football Stadium.
Then came what coach Michael Hagan remembers ruefully as "an absolute Sliding Doors moment" that arguably changed the course of rugby league history.
Instead of a comfortable victory to springboard themselves into the finals, Newcastle were ambushed in a 40-22 boilover by the never-say-die Dragons, who had no intention of finishing with the also-rans.
That meant when the dust settled on the final round of the season, the Knights were joint leaders with the Warriors on top of the table.
But for the sake of eight points - two unconverted tries - over the course of 24 games, Newcastle's inferior for-and-against statistics ensured the Auckland-based franchise were crowned as minor premiers.
The Knights slipped to second, so instead of playing eighth-placed Canberra in week one of the finals, they had to host the team in seventh position - who just so happened to be St George Illawarra. And just as they had done eight days earlier, the Dragons again sabotaged Newcastle's plans.
The qualifying final took a dramatic turn after just seven minutes when champion Newcastle skipper Andrew Johns, was helped from the field with broken vertebrae in his back, after copping a stray knee from Dragons prop Luke Bailey. Without their talisman, the Knights put up a brave fight but the Dragons prevailed 26-22.
Even worse, Newcastle's loss meant that instead of a week off, the home-ground advantage and the rails run into the grand final, they were diverted to an alternate route that involved trying to walk a tightrope across a minefield.
Sure enough, a week later, minus the genius of Johns, Newcastle were bundled out 38-12 by the Sydney Roosters, who would eventually beat the Warriors 30-8 in the grand final.
"Are you trying to make me feel depressed today?" Hagan joked, when asked this week to relive one of the bigger disappointments of his highly successful coaching career.
"My memories of these events are very, very vivid."
In particular, Hagan can recall warning Johns in the lead-up to the final: "Whatever you do, don't go into the tight spot where Jason Ryles and Luke Bailey will be operating." If only he'd heeded that advice.
Asked, with the benefit of hindsight, whether Newcastle might have won the title that season, had they finished as minor premiers, Hagan replied: "On review, I think the likelihood of that would be reasonably strong.
"Because after we lost that final at home, we had to go down a pretty tough, elimination road. We then had to play the Roosters next, who went on to win it.
"We might have avoided them until maybe the grand final itself. It would have been a totally different scenario."
More than two decades down the track, it's hard not to reach the conclusion that while one dubious tackle effectively cruelled Newcastle's title aspirations, Hagan's troops should never have put themselves in that position in the first place.
And that's why Saturday's clash with the Dragons at Kogarah is so important to the Knights.
The result appears almost irrelevant, given that Newcastle will finish either fifth or sixth regardless of whether they win or lose, and have already locked up a home final for next week. The Dragons, meanwhile, bowed out of the play-off race many weeks ago.
But as the Knights learned the hard way back in 2002, sometimes little deviations from the script can have big consequences.
Suffice to say that their latter-day counterparts would be wise to beat the Dragons at Kogarah tonight and avoid tempting fate.
Adam O'Brien might not win the Dally M coach-of-the-year award, but he deserves to at least feature on the podium.
The general consensus is that Andrew Webster, who has transformed the Warriors in his debut season as an NRL head tactician, is a short-priced favourite for this year's gong.
Fair enough. It's hard to argue with the claims of the unheralded former Penrith assistant since he took charge of the team who finished 15th last season.
Somehow he has steered them to third position on the ladder, in the process guaranteeing home-ground advantage and a double chance in the play-offs.
It has been an inspiring effort.
Brisbane fans, meanwhile, might state a case for Kevin Walters, who has overseen another spectacular improvement that could well yield a minor premiership.
This time last year, the Broncos were ninth and wondering how they let an apparently certain finals berth slip.
Twelve months later, they are competition leaders and widely regarded as the main challengers to two-time premiers Penrith's crown. Despite Thursday's 32-22 loss against Melbourne, they could still finish on top of the comp.
Meanwhile, in terms of sheer all-round excellence and consistency, it would be pretty hard to go past Ivan Cleary as Penrith home in on a hat-trick of titles.
But more often than not, the coach-of-the-year award goes to whoever unearths the greatest improvement in any team.
And with due respect to the Warriors and Broncos, Newcastle's resurrection has been remarkable.
Last season, they were the second-worst attacking team in the competition, in terms of points scored (372). Twelve months later, after the penultimate round of this campaign, no team had scored more tries than Newcastle (108).
Their points differential from last season to this year has improved by a staggering 18 points per game.
He copped plenty of blame when they were losing, so O'Brien surely now warrants a fair share of credit for the turnaround. His invite to the Dally Ms should be arriving any day soon.
