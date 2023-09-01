Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

New Knights signing Fa'amanu Brown quick to make an impact

By Robert Dillon
September 1 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fa'amanu Brown, second from right, at training this week. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Fa'amanu Brown, second from right, at training this week. Picture by Peter Lorimer

HE'S the quick-fix bargain buy who could yet prove worth his weight in gold for the Newcastle Knights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.