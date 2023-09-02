Newcastle Herald
Knights stage second-half comeback to win in Canberra: NRLW round 7

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 2 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 1:00pm
Halfback Jesse Southwell led a stunning second-half fightback as the Newcastle Knights ended Canberra's unbeaten run at home with a 20-12 win in round seven of NRLW on Saturday.

