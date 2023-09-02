Newcastle Herald
Darren Nicholson's 222 Offshore powerboat racing team are the newly crowned Class 1 World Champions

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
Updated September 2 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 2:53pm
Powerboat owner-driver Darren Nicholson and his team have rocketed through a hat-trick of victories after clinching the UIM Class 1 championships in Sheboygan, Michigan City and Sarasota in the US this season, and spent the weekend chasing their fourth-straight win on the water at Florida for the offshore powerboat season finale.

